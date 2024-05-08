Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0.3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $43.89. 1,990,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,625,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.