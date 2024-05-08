Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 7% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.47. 79,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 104,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Bristow Group Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.33 million, a PE ratio of -134.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 692,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 294,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.