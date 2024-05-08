Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.27 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

