Brokers Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $143.19 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,771 shares of company stock worth $24,360,922 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

