Brokers Offer Predictions for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.02. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

GDDY opened at $131.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

