Brokers Set Expectations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

