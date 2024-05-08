Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
NYSE:BBU opened at $18.95 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
