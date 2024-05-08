Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

BPYPO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,096. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.