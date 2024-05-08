Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.3 %
BPYPO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,096. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
