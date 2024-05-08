Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.12

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

