Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.