Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.