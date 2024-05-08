Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Bunge Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 181,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,950. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

