Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 510,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.