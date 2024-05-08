Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

CCO stock opened at C$70.97 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$35.65 and a 52 week high of C$72.37. The company has a market cap of C$30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.5829133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock worth $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

