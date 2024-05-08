Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $224.35

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$224.35 and last traded at C$235.01, with a volume of 372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$230.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$259.23.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The company had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.1758989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

About Canadian Tire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 185.68%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

