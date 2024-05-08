Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $224.35

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$224.35 and last traded at C$235.01, with a volume of 372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$230.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$259.23.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The company had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.1758989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 185.68%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

