Canopy Growth Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGC

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $960.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $18,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 383,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.