Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

