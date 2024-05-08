Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Celsius Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 1,142,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock valued at $131,361,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

