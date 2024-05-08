Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Celsius Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 1,628,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,584. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

