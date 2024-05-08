Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of CETX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

