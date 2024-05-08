Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Cencora has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cencora has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.09. 128,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,395 shares of company stock valued at $18,001,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
