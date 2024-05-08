Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Cencora has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cencora has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.09. 128,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,395 shares of company stock valued at $18,001,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

