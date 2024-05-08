Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Sells 180,180 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.50. 16,938,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.82 and a 12 month high of C$29.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7862823 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.19.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

