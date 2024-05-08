Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

CENT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,631. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

