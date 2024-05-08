Centric Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GLTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. 27,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,144. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72.

