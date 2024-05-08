Centric Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 161,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 268,246 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

