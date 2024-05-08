Centric Wealth Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,385. The company has a market capitalization of $448.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $410.67 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

