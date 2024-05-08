Centric Wealth Management Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

MA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.05. 1,174,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,264. The company has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 872,088 shares of company stock valued at $395,452,118. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

