Centric Wealth Management Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.96% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

