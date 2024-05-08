Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,780. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

