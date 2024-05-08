Centric Wealth Management Purchases 7,278 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 749,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,741. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Roth Mkm raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

