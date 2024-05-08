Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.
Certara Stock Up 0.1 %
CERT stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara
Insider Buying and Selling at Certara
In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.