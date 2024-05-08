Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.

Certara Stock Up 0.1 %

CERT stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CERT. KeyCorp raised Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.