Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 254,605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $459,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 832,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,721,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,240,000 after purchasing an additional 296,212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 4,341,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

