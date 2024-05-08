Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 45,013 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $737,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 1,330,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

