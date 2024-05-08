Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 270,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $439.68. 15,941,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,223,387. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $321.32 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

