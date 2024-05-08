Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,677,661 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677,661 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $526,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $57.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 101,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.