Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $145.92 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $145,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 101,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

