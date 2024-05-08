Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 40.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,408,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 626,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,596. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.