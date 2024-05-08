Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 748,673 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 8.31% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,749,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

