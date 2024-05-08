Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,977 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $335.22. 344,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

