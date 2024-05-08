Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,353,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 151,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.