Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 212 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after buying an additional 259,403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.98. 3,480,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,667,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $184.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.