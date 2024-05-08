Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,721. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

