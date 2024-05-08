Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,579,005 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.52% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $2,715,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,790. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

