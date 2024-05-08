Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Constellation Brands worth $335,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE STZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,606. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.01 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

