Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 204,546 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,223,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 218,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 880,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. 1,480,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,635. The company has a market capitalization of $323.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,189,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.