Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 461,873 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of VICI Properties worth $338,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,125. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

