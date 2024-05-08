Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,216,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 2,274,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,163. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

