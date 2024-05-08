Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of McDonald’s worth $1,589,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,374. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.90. The company has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.