Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $292.02 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of D.R. Horton worth $292,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,833. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

