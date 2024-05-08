Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $390.71 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Regions Financial worth $390,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,110,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 5,294,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.