Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 125,242 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,242 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,658,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,417,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $778.02. 1,029,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,651. The firm has a market cap of $739.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.